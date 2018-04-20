MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 19-year old Kona man with a variety of offenses after police determined that he was involved in several break-ins at businesses and a residence in Kona starting on (April 11), up until his arrest on (April 18).

On (April 18), Kona patrol officers responded to a business on Olowalu Street for a report of a male who had gained access to a secured area of the business that contained a cash vault. The man was able to gain access to the vault but did not remove any cash from within. He was confronted by an employee and fled the area on foot. Officers responding to the call located Rodney Kahele Jr. at a nearby business and took him into custody while detectives from the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s Area II Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

During their investigation, it was determined that Kahele was responsible for a break-in that occurred at a business located on Kahakai Road on (April 11), in which a safe containing cash and a cash register drawer were removed. The safe and cash register drawer have not yet been recovered.

On (April 12), officers responded to a gas station located on Luhia Street and determined that entry had been made into a cashier’s room and a locked cash box was taken. Investigations revealed that Kahele and another male were responsible for this break-in. The cash box has been recovered by police.

On (April 16), officers responded to a business located on Henry Street after a male was observed to remove a cash register containing cash from within the business. Investigations determined that Kahele was responsible for this theft. The cash register has not yet been recovered.

On (April 17), officers spotted Kahele in the parking lot of a business located on Māmalahoa Highway, when they attempted to contact him, he fled the area on foot. Shortly after fleeing, a resident who lived nearby on Kaiminani Drive reported that a male had removed a bicycle from the residence. Investigations revealed that Kahele was responsible for this theft. The bicycle was recovered by detectives on Holoholo Street on (April 19).

Later on (April 17), a business located on Olowalu Street was entered into, and two cash drawers containing coins were removed from within. Investigations revealed that Kahele was responsible for this theft. The cash drawers and coins were recovered by police.

On (April 19), at 12:00 pm., Kahele was charged with one count of burglary in the first degree, three counts of burglary in the second degree, attempted theft in the first degree, two counts of theft in the second degree, theft in the third degree, two counts of theft in the fourth degree, two counts of criminal property damage in the fourth degree, promotion of a dangerous drug in the third degree and contempt of court. His total bail was set at $117,000. Kahele is scheduled to appear in district court on (April 20).

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is encouraged to contact Area II Criminal Investigation Section Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646 ext. 267 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.go….

