MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police want to make the public aware of a “Spoofing Scam” currently being operated on the island. By definition, “Spoofing” is receiving a call from the (808) area code to make you think it is a local call. However, it is not- it is an effort to deceive you into thinking it is from someone on the island, when in fact the call is automatically generated from afar.

The Police Department has also been targeted and wants you to be aware in the event you receive such a call. It could be that someone appears to be trying to collect a debt, for example, and will ask for personal information that you should not provide. The best thing to do is to hang-up.

Awareness is your best Defense.

