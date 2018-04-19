MEDIA RELEASE

An adult man died following a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, (April 18), in Laupahoehoe.

His name is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of his family.

Responding to a 1:38 p.m. call, police determined that a 2002 Mazda pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 19 near the 25-mile marker when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2015 Kenworth fuel tanker with a fuel tank trailer that was traveling southbound on Highway 19.

The driver of the Mazda truck died on scene and was taken to the Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

The driver of the Kenworth tanker, a 42-year-old Keaau man, was taken by medics to the Hilo Medical Center in stable condition for his injuries. He was later released.

It is unknown at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2329.

This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared with 7 at this time last year.

