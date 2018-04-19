MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces that the Kohala Pool is closed until further notice due to equipment failure in the pump room.

While the department evaluates the situation, swimmers may use the Kona Community Aquatic Center or the Honoka’a Swimming Pool. Operating times, contact numbers and other pool information are listed under the Aquatics section of the Department’s website, www.hawaiicounty.gov/parks-and….

The Department of Parks and Recreation apologizes for any inconvenience this unexpected closure may cause, and thanks pool users and the general public for their patience as we work to fix the problem.

For more information, please call Recreation Specialist, Alejandra Flores-Morikami at 961-8694.

