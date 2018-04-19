By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews responded to a 10:06 p.m. alarm Wednesday (April 18) to Hoaka Road in Hilo for a structure fire.

Originally reported as a brushfire, crews arrived to find a two-story home on fire. Firefighters had the fire under control by 10:22 p.m. and it was declared out at 12:30 a.m.

The home appeared abandoned as many of the windows were boarded up with plywood. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The loss is estimated to be $40,000 with 100,000 saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



