Flash Flood Watch

Hawaii County Civil Defense 9 a.m. audio message

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire state of Hawaii from Thursday morning (April 19) through 6 p.m. Friday (April 20).

The remnants of an old front lingering across the state in combination with an upper-level trough moving overhead will bring the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall from Oahu eastward to Hawaii Island, particularly in windward areas. Even though widespread heavy rainfall is not expected on Kauai, given the high levels of saturation from recent rainfall, any additional moderate rain falling for an extended period of time could quickly result in flooding problems.

Rapidly rising water levels may occur on area streams and significant flooding may occur in low lying and poor drainage areas.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

To report a power outage call HELCO at (808) 969-6666.

More information about reporting outages at www.hawaiielectriclight.com/he…

Winter Storm Watch

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Thursday morning (April 19) through Friday afternoon for Hawaii Island summits above 12,000 feet.

Heavy snow is possible with accumulations of 6-12 inches being possible.

Roads to the summits may rapidly become snow covered and slippery, resulting in difficult travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are also possible.

For updated information on summit road conditions visit: mkwc.ifa.hawaii.edu/current/ro…

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday (April 19) for the Kaiwi Channel, Maui County windward waters, Maalaea Bay, the Pailolo and Alenuihaha Channels, Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters.

East winds of 15-25 knots with higher gusts and seas 6-8 feet are forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

