The County of Hawai’i invites the public to sign a condolence book to honor the late U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka. Condolence books will be available for signing at the reception desks of both the Hilo Mayor’s Office and the Kona Mayor’s Office.

The condolence books in Hilo and Kona will be given to the Senator’s family.

The Senator, who represented Hawai’i in Washington for more than 35 years, passed away on April 6 at the age of 93.

“Senator Akaka was a very great man, who really had Aloha for everyone,” said Mayor Harry Kim. “We honor his memory and are grateful for his devoted service to the people of Hawai’i.”

The Senator’s memorial service events will take place in Honolulu from May 18 to May 21. The Senator will lay in state at the State Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m. on May 18 to 10:00 a.m. on May 19. A celebration of life service will be held at Kawaiaha’o Church in Honolulu on May 19, with visitation to begin at noon, followed by a 2:00 p.m. service which is open to the public.

A private burial service for the family will take place at the National Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on May 21.

