During the week of April 9, through April 15, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 26 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 329 DUI arrests compared with 365 during the same period last year, a decrease of 9.9 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 2 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 9 80 Puna 7 70 Ka‘ū 0 10 Kona 7 136 South Kohala 2 26 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 26 329

There have been 368 major accidents so far this year compared with 389 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.4 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

