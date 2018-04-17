UPDATED (8:58 PM on 4/17/2018)

The Hawaii Police Department reports that the missing child has been located in good health and wishes to thank all the volunteers who participated in the search.

MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaii Police Department reports a missing child, a 5-year-old boy described as being 3 foot 5 inches tall, shoulder length sandy brown hair, last seen in the Kainaliu, North Kona area. The boy was last seen wearing a gray-white stripe long sleeve shirt, and gray sweatpants. If located, call the police at (808) 935-3311.

