MEDIA RELEASE

Plans are being developed to run a trial morning northbound contraflow lane on Keeau-Pahoa Road (Highway 130) from Kaloli Drive to Shower Drive. This lane would be open to motorists from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. from April 30 to May 11, 2018. A conceptual drawing showing the contraflow setup is available here.

During contraflow operations, HDOT Hawaii District staff will provide pedestrian and bicycle taxi service through the contraflow area. Designated pickup and drop off points for the pedestrian and bicycle taxi service will be identified on Highway 130 north of Shower Drive and south of Kaloli Drive. Hawaii District staff will be on site throughout the contraflow trial to ensure safe passage for all roadway users.

There will be no left turns allowed from northbound Highway 130 at the Shower/Pohaku Drive intersection; and Poni Moi (29th) Avenue, Pohaku Place, and the makai side of Puakalo Street will be limited to a right in and right out movement during the contraflow hours.

For more information on the Keeau-Pahoa Road contraflow trial or to provide feedback during the trial, please email DOTPAO@hawaii.gov or call the HDOT Hawaii District at 933-8866.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



