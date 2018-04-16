MEDIA RELEASE

Dr. Bryan Kim, a professor of psychology and director of the Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology (Specialization: Clinical Mental Health Counseling) at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo, has been named Editor of The Counseling Psychologist.

The publication, founded in 1969, is the official journal of the Society of Counseling Psychology, which represents the discipline and profession of counseling psychology. Kim is the first Asian-American selected as editor of the journal. He begins a one-year term as editor-elect in August 2018, followed by a six-year term as editor.

Kim joined UH Hilo in 2006 from the University of California at Santa Barbara where he was a tenured associate professor. Prior to that, he was a tenure-track assistant professor at the University of Maryland. At both institutions, he taught in counseling psychology doctoral programs.

His research focuses on multicultural counseling psychology, psychotherapy process and outcome, counselor training, and measurement of culture-specific constructs.

He currently has over 80 publications, which include nine psychological instruments.

