This is a Civil Defense Message for Monday April 16 at 6 a.m.

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/20180416-0600-hccd-advisories.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense 6 a.m. audio message

There are no Watches or Warnings in effect at this time.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of North Kohala, Hamakua, North and South Hilo, Puna and Ka‘u remains in effect through tonight.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Hawaii Police Department reports as of 7 a.m. both lanes of Mamalaoha Highway (Route 19) near the 45-46 mile markers, and Honokaa are now open. The roadway was closed earlier due to a fallen tree.

