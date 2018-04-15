MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees for guests holding tickets for travel to and from Līhu‘e between April 14 and April 16 due to heavy rain and flooding on Kaua‘i.

Guests will be permitted a one-time reservation change with a waiver of change fee provided that:

The ticket was issued today or earlier.

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel April 14-16, 2018.

Changes must be made to the same class of service, origin, and destination, for new flights no later than April 23, 2018. For changes made to new flights after April 23, 2018, the change fee will be waived but the applicable difference in fare will be collected.

Normal refund rules will apply. All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.

Guests are advised to check www.HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.

