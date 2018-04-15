UPDATED (11:30 a.m. on 4/15/2018)

This is a Civil Defense Message for Sunday, April 15 at 11:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service has canceled the Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Hawaii. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Island of Hawaii. A Flash Flood Watch means that heavy rains and flooding are possible.

Due to these conditions, the following advisories are issued:

The Department of Public Works reports that the intersection of Pohaku Street and 39th Avenue in Orchidland remains closed due to flooding.

The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that Pahoa Regional Park is closed due to flooding, however, events scheduled at the Gym will be held as scheduled.

UPDATED (8:30 a.m. on 4/15/2018)

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Hawaii remains in effect. Heavy rain and lightning are now being reported in the districts of Puna and Kau. This includes the areas of Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Pahala, Wood Valley and Naalehu.

Due to these conditions, the following advisories are issued:

The Department of Public Works reports the following road closures due to flooding:

The intersection of Pohaku Street and 39th Avenue in Orchidland

Kukila Street in Hilo

The Department of Parks and Recreation reports that Pahoa Regional Park is closed due to flooding. However, events scheduled at the Gym will be held as scheduled



UPDATED (7:30 a.m. on 4/15/2018)

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Hawaii remains in effect. Heavy rain and lightning are now being reported in the districts of Puna and Kau. This includes the areas of Hawaiian Acres, Mountain View, Glenwood, Volcano, Pahala, Wood Valley and Naalehu.

Due to these conditions, the following advisories are issued:

Hawaii Police Department reports very heavy rainfall in the Puna and Kau districts. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution as road closures may occur without notice.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

The American Red Cross is responding to assist residents in Hawaiian Beaches who are affected by flooding. They are making sure the immediate emergency needs for food, shelter, and clothing are met.

HELCO reports power is restored to Waimea/Kohala customers earlier this morning. Crews worked through the night and repaired equipment.

Please keep yourself informed. This website will be updated on any conditions that affect your safety.

This is a Civil Defense Message for Sunday, April 15 at 6:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Warning for the Island of Hawaii remains in effect. Over the last several hours, the heaviest rainfall, flooding, and lightning have been occurring in the lower Puna area including Hawaiian Beaches, Pahoa, and Hawaiian Paradise Park. Field reports indicate very little rain on the west side of the island at this time.

Due to these conditions, the following advisories are issued:

Hawaii Police Department reports very heavy rainfall in the lower Puna area. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution as field reports indicate ponding is occurring on Highway 130. Please be aware that road closures may occur without notice.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Many areas of the island were without power overnight due to lightning. HELCO reports that power has been restored to all customers.

To report a power outage call HELCO at (808) 969-6666.

More information about reporting outages at: www.hawaiielectriclight.com/he…

