HAWAII COUNTY CIVIL DEFENSE ALERTS (7 a.m. 4/14/18)

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/20180414-0700-hccd-flash-flood.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense 7 a.m. audio message

Flash Flood Watch

This is a Flash Flood Watch and High Surf Advisory for Saturday, April 14 at 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Hawaii Island.

A Flash Flood Watch means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

Residents in flood-prone areas are advised to be on the alert for possible flooding conditions.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving. Road closures may occur without notice.

Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility, and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain. Remember, if lightning does threaten your area, the safest place to be is indoors.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

High Surf Advisory

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the north facing-shorelines of North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo, and Puna.

Oceanfront residents, beach-goers, and boat owners are urged to be on the alert for dangerous surf conditions.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

