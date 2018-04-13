UPDATED (9 a.m. on 4/13/2018)

Hawaiʻi Island police report that Jan Shon Liao who was reported as missing has been located in good condition.

MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Pāhoa woman who was reported missing.

63-year-old Jan Shon Liao was last seen at about 10:00 a.m., yesterday morning, (April 12), in the parking lot of a retail establishment on East Makaʻala Street in Hilo.

Liao is described as Chinese, 5-feet-1-inch, 130 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, red vest, dark-blue shorts and a white baseball-type cap. She was also carrying a blue handbag and multi-colored shopping bag.

She has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone who may have information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Levon Stevens of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Levon.Stevens@hawaiicounty.gov.

