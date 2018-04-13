By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/Rescue crews responded to a 1:35 p.m. alarm Friday (April 13) to an area offshore Mahukona Park for a kayaker in distress.

Crews found a male kayaker, about a mile offshore of Mahukona Park, who unable to return to shore due to strong offshore winds.

The Fire Department’s Chopper Two was dispatched and hovered over the kayaker until rescue personnel on a jetski could arrive and tow the kayaker back to Mahukona wharf. The kayaker did not require medical assistance.

Multiple weather advisories for high surf, wind, and rain have been issued and beachgoers are advised to take precautions when entering the water.

