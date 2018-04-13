MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Island Security and Safety Professionals Association, (HISSPA), has recognized Officer Severo Ines Jr. as their Officer of the Quarter for his life-saving actions during a welfare investigation.

On, (September 26, 2017), Officer Ines was assigned to respond to a call to check on the welfare of a suicidal 17-year-old female. He arrived at the location where she worked and knew time was crucial in locating her. Officer Ines conducted a relentless search for and found her hanging by her neck with a rope. He placed the female into the rescue position to have a continuous airflow after finding she still had a pulse. With the assistance of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department they had her transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Health Center for treatment.

The incident demonstrates that through his persistence, dedication and investigation Officer Ines prevented the loss of life. He consistently demonstrates his desire to serve the people of Hawaiʻi County through his hard work, dedication, and diligence.

Officer Ines is well deserving of recognition as the “Officer of the Quarter.”

