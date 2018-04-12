 

   

Waipio Valley Road restricted to local traffic due to landslide clean-up

MEDIA RELEASE (8 a.m. 4/12/18)

This is a Civil Defense message for Thursday, April 12 at 8 a.m.

The Department of Public Works reports that Waipio Valley Road is restricted to local traffic only. Personnel from the Highways Division are completing the clean-up from yesterday’s landslide.

Landslide on Waipio Valley Road Wednesday morning, April 11, 2018. Photo courtesy of Jeff Dale

