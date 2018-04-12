MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai‘i’s Council has confirmed Allan G. Simeon, P.E. as the Director of the Department of Public Works on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Simeon, previously served as the Department’s Deputy Director, has served as the Acting Director of the Department of Public Works since October 1, 2017.

“Each day is a blessing and each blessing is an opportunity to do something good for the people of our Hawai‘i Island Community, for our families, and for ourselves,” Simeon said.

Simeon is a licensed professional engineer and joined the county as a civil engineer in 1997. He has appointed Merrick H. Nishimoto as his Deputy Director. Nishimoto previously served as a civil engineer stationed at the West Hawai‘i office and has been with the county since 2007.

