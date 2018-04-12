MEDIA RELEASE

The U.S. Army Garrison-Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) invites the community to its annual Earth Day fest Friday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free event includes 15 eco-stations — each with multiple hands-on educational activities, informative briefings and live demonstrations.

New additions this year feature community partners from: NASA; Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization; Bike Works, which will have bikes for guests to test ride; W.M. Keck Observatory; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Hawaii Police Department, as well as 2017 fan favorites PISCES and Blue Planet Research.

From nature lovers to aspiring firefighters, activities feature something for all ages:

Take a virtual lava tube habitation site tour, enjoy an interactive cave presentation, or participate in a hands-on petroglyph activity with PTA’s Cultural Resources staff.

Learn about threatened and endangered species at PTA through interactive displays, games, and garden tours showcasing rare plants such as the Solanum incompletum, or spiny popolo, one of Hawai‘i’s few spiked plants.

Check out the special firefighting equipment and vehicles PTA’s Fire and Emergency Services use to prevent and suppress wildland fires.

Get creative with recycling, upcycling and ecology-oriented hands-on demonstrations.

This event is open to the public. Visitors must show current photo identification at the main gate. Drivers must have a current license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check. Water will be freely available; however, visitors may want to bring a snack or lunch as options for food and beverages are limited and must be purchased.

For more information, or to request groups of 10 or more or special accommodations, contact Mike Donnelly, PTA Community Relations Liaison, at 808-469-2411 (office), 808-398-9407 (cell), or email mike.donnelly@rams.colostate.e…

