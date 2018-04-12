 

   

Categorized | News

Police are still searching for a Puna man missing since December 2017

Posted on April 12, 2018. Tags: , ,

MEDIA RELEASE

Keoni Brian Paulino

Keoni Brian Paulino

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Puna man who was reported missing in (December 2017).

Keoni Brian Paulino is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 180 pounds with hazel eyes, short black hair and a tan complexion. Family members last heard from him on (November 12, 2017). Paulino is known to frequent the Puna and Kona areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….


Leave a Reply

 

 

Become a fan on facebook

 

 

Quantcast
%d bloggers like this: