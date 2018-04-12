MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Puna man who was reported missing in (December 2017).

Keoni Brian Paulino is described as being 5-feet-6-inches, 180 pounds with hazel eyes, short black hair and a tan complexion. Family members last heard from him on (November 12, 2017). Paulino is known to frequent the Puna and Kona areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Tuck Loy Aurello of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2385 or Tuckloy.Aurello@hawaiicounty.g….

