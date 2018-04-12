MEDIA RELEASE

The Exchange Club of Hilo invites the community to celebrate the National Day of Prayer by attending the 25th Annual Mayor’s Breakfast Fellowship on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 6:30 a.m. at the Nani Mau Gardens.

This event dates back to 1993 when then-Mayor Stephen Yamashiro together with the Reverend Richard Uejo worked with local religious leaders to organize an interfaith prayer breakfast for the community.

Speaking of this year’s theme, “We Support our Troops, Local Government and our First Responders,” event chairman Frank Lafita said that there is no greater good than serving or giving one’s life for your fellow man.

“This is why the Exchange Club recognizes those who serve and protect our communities and our country,” Lafita said. The Exchange Club is built upon Americanism, community activities, youth activities and its national project: the prevention of child abuse. The organization’s goal is to spark the spirit of community service throughout the nation.

This year’s event provides a prayer by Reverend Satoshi Tomioka of Puna Hongwanji. The featured speakers will be Mayor Harry Kim and Brigadier General Moses Kaoiwi regarding the recent false alarm of a ballistic missile attack.

The program will also include a lehua tree-planting ceremony officiated by the Mayor, with a closing prayer by Police Chaplain Renee Godoy.

Donations for this event are $20. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, pastries, rice, muffins, fruit juice, coffee, and tea.

For tickets or further information, please contact Frank Lafita at 987-9382. Tickets will also be available at the door.

