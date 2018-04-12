MEDIA RELEASE

Dear Ms. Poindexter & Council Members

RE: Proposed General Excise Tax (GET) Surchage

The State Legislature is considering extending the opportunity for counties to adopt a GET Surcharge (HB2587). Current estimates just received from the State Tax Research & Planning Officer, Department of Taxation, State of Hawaii are double the previous estimates presented to the County Council. This corrected estimate was due to the method of allocation to the Counties.

I strongly support HB2587 and request the County Council to support the GET Surcharge. I do understand the approval of HB2587 is still uncertain but have been informed of the positive influences the Administration and especially the County Council support would have on its outcome.

Members of the legislature responsible for HB2587 have made changes that are so beneficial to the needs of Hawaii County. Those changes relate to how the revenues are to be spent and is explained further in the attachment. Should HB2587 pass and the County Council enact the GET Surcharge Ordinance, this administration commits to the County Council a fully cooperative approach in setting priorities on the expenditures of these additional revenues.

Thank you,

Harry Kim

Mayor