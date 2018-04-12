MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i is seeking applicants to fill vacancies in various Boards and Commissions. Members of most of these Boards and Commissions serve for staggered terms of five years, on a voluntary basis.

The following vacancies need to be filled:

Board of Appeals (1 position)

Charter Commission (11 positions, from any District)

Environmental Management Commission (Council Districts 2, 3, 7)

Ethics (1 position)

Fire Board of Appeals: (5 positions from any Council District), applicants shall have education/experience in the following areas: Engineering or architectural design; or Building code enforcement; or Fire department operations or fire code enforcement; or Fire protection contraction; or General contracting; or Legal



Fire Commission (Council District 3)

Game Management Advisory Commission (Council Districts 2 & 9)

Ka’u CDP Action Committee (9 positions)

Kona CDP Action Committee (4 positions)

Leeward Planning (North Kohala, South Kohala-at large)

Merit Appeals Board (1 position)

Police Commission (Council Districts 3 & 6)

Salary Commission (Council District 9)

South Kohala CDP Action Committee (5 positions)

Transportation Commission (Council Districts 9 & 4)

For all Boards and Commission, travel expenses to and from meetings are reimbursed.

