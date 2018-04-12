By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 5:12 p.m. alarm Wednesday (April 11) to 16-2022 King Kamehameha Blvd. in Tiki Gardens subdivision in Puna for a structure fire.

Crews arrived to find an unoccupied three bedroom home engulfed in flames along with a vehicle parked in the carport. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 5:33 p.m. and it was declared out at 6:45 p.m.

The single-story 1,056 square-foot home sustained heavy smoke and fire damage inside. The loss was estimated to be $90,000 with $25,000 saved. There were no injuries reported in the blaze and the Red Cross was working to assist the residents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



