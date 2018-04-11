MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of April 2, through April 8, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 303 DUI arrests compared with 339 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.6 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 1 North Hilo 0 1 South Hilo 9 71 Puna 4 63 Ka‘ū 2 10 Kona 5 129 South Kohala 1 24 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 21 303

There have been 344 major accidents so far this year compared with 361 during the same period last year, a decrease of 4.7 percent.

To date, there were 6 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths) resulting in 7 fatalities, compared with 7 fatal crashes, resulting in 7 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 14.3 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

