UPDATED (10:57 a.m. on 4/11/2018)

One lane of the Waipio Valley Road is now open. Motorists are urged to exercise caution as debris remains on the road, clean-up crews and heavy equipment may be working in the area, additional landslides are possible. Foot traffic is discouraged due to the hazardous conditions.

UPDATED (10 a.m. on 4/11/2018)

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/20180411-1000-hccd-Saddle-Road-and-Waipio-Valley-Message-04-11-18.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense Audio Message at 10 a.m.

This is a Civil Defense Update for 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 11, 2018. Hawaii Fire Department reports heavy runoff on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) above Kaumana City to Mauna Kea Access Road.

Department of Public Works reports work crews are clearing landslides on Waipio Valley access road. Waipio Valley access road will be limited to local traffic only through today.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution. Be prepared for heavy rainfall and possible debris on roadways across the entire island.

This message will be updated as conditions change. Thank you for listening. Have a safe day. This is your Hawaii County Civil Defense.

UPDATED (9:20 a.m. on 4/11/2018)

Police Advisory: Traffic slowdown, Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) near the 9.5 Mile Marker in Kurtistown due to utility pole installation, one lane flow, anticipate delays until approximately 10:30 a.m.

UPDATED (8:56 a.m. on 4/11/2018)

Police Advisory 8:56 a.m.: AVOID the Waipio Valley Road, it is closed to both foot and vehicular traffic due to a landslide. Crews are on scene and the duration of the closure is unknown. No alternate routes.

https://www.hawaii247.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Saddle-Road.mp3

Hawaii County Civil Defense Audio Message at 7:21 a.m.

MEDIA RELEASE 7:05 a.m.

Civil Defense Message, Wednesday, April 11, 7:05 a.m. Hawaii Fire Department reports heavy runoff/debris on the roadway between the 10 and 11 Mile Marker of Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) above Kaumana City. Motorists are urged to exercise caution in the area and to be prepared for heavy rainfall over the entire island.

