MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU —The Coast Guard suspended the search for a possible person in the water in the vicinity of Champagne Ponds, Big Island, Hawaii, Tuesday.

Logan Whitfield of Canada, 31, remains missing.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the Whitfield family and friends,” said Chief Warrant Officer Gene Miller, a command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “It’s incredibly difficult when there’s no closure in finding your loved one. The Coast Guard has suspended the active search pending new updates.”

Responders conducted a total of 18 searches covering 413 square miles over a span of two days.

Involved in the search were:

MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point

Crew of USCGC Oliver Berry (WPC 1124)

Jet Ski crews from Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services

Dive crews and shore crews from the Hawaii Fire Department

Crews from the Hawaii Police Department

At 9:15 p.m., Sunday, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center received a call from Whitfield’s mother. She last saw him headed to go swimming in the vicinity of Champagne Ponds at 6 p.m., and notified the Coast Guard when he did not return several hours later, as previously agreed. She informed officials her son was also a fairly decent swimmer.

An urgent marine information broadcast notice to mariners was issued requesting boaters in the area to keep a sharp lookout.

Whitfield is described at 5’10”, 170 lbs, with short black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing black swim trunks, a black t-shirt, water shoes and had a black mask and snorkel.

Anyone with information of Whitfield’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 808-842-2600.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



