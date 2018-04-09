MEDIA RELEASE

The Office of Elections is looking for volunteers to help conduct the 2018 Primary Election on Saturday, August 11 and the General Election on Tuesday, November 6.

More than 4,000 volunteers are needed to fill various positions which include assisting voters at the polling place, transporting election materials and supplies, and resolving inquiries from the control center.

Volunteers will get an inside look at how elections are conducted and receive a stipend. Organizations looking for fundraising opportunities can also participate as a group and donate their stipends directly to their own project.

“Volunteers make elections happen. This is a great opportunity to get involved in the electoral process and contribute to your community” says Chief Election Officer, Scott Nago.

Qualifications to volunteer:

16-years-old by June 30, 2018.

Registered to vote in Hawaii.

Able to read and write English.

Interested individuals can sign-up at www.elections.hawaii.gov or call the Office of Elections at 808-453-VOTE (8683). For a full listing of positions, visit www.elections.hawaii.gov/voter…

