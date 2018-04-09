MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are searching for a 31-year-old male visitor from Canada reported as missing.

Logan Whitfield is described as 5-feet-10-inches, 180 pounds, fair complexion, with short brown hair and a goatee. He was last seen on Sunday, (April 8), at 6:15 p.m., in the Kapoho area wearing black shorts and Crocs sandals walking on foot on his way to “Champagne Ponds.”

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Officer Joseph Passmore at the Puna Police Station, (808) 965-2716, or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

