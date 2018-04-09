MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — Oahu-based service members are scheduled to convoy from the Kawaihae Harbor to Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) during April.

Convoys are scheduled during the following dates:

April 10, 15 and 16

April 7-27

Convoy times vary, however, units will not convoy during hours of limited visibility.

The convoys will be escorted (in most cases) by marked vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

Convoys will travel to PTA via Queen Kaahumanu Highway (south), Waikoloa Road, and Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison PTA Community Relations, Mike Donnelly, at michael.o.donnelly.ctr@mail.mi… or text 808-469-2411.

