MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: CUSTOMERS ALONG HAILI STREET BETWEEN LAIMANA STREET AND KAPIʻOLANI STREET AND INCLUDING ANY SIDE ROADS AND LANES; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test on Haili Street between the hours of 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. Should you experience any unusual problems during or after the flushing period, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 961-8790.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



