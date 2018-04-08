MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the death of a man and woman at an upper Puna residence.

At approximately 3:25 p.m. this afternoon (April 8), police responded to a home in the Pacific Paradise Gardens subdivision in Mountain View. Officers found the lifeless bodies of a male and female within the residence. One of the decedents is a police officer.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation classified as a murder and suicide. An autopsy will be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of deaths. No names are being disclosed at this time pending official identification and notification of next of kin of both decedents.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr at (808) 961-2379 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



