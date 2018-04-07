MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works Highways Division has rescheduled work on upper Henry Street, between Palani Rd. and the Queen Ka‘ahumanu to begin on Monday, April 9, 2018. Work is scheduled between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will be completed by Friday, April 13, 2018, weather and construction conditions permitting.

The resurfacing work originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 3rd has been rescheduled due to the unavailability of asphalt paving material.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution as heavy vehicles will be in the work zone. Alternating lane closures will be in effect and work will be done on one lane at a time. Travel in both directions will be provided with Special off-duty police officers posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

HENRY 55If there are any questions or concerns, please call Barett Otani, Information and Education Specialist, at 961-8787.

