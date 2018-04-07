 

   

Results of the 2018 HIPA Long Course Championships canoe race

April 7, 2018

By Jane Bockus Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results of the 2018 HIPA Long Course Championships race held Saturday (April 7) from Keokea Park to Kapaa Park, in North Kohala.

Conditions presented a following sea for most of the 14 miles, which made for some good finish times.

After all, canoes had come ashore at Kapaa, lunch was served (catered by Big Island Grill) and medals and awards were presented to all participants.

2018 HIPA Keokea Championships - 16 miles from Keokea to Kapaa
OVERALLTIMEBoat #NAME(S)DIVISION PLACE
11:43:22955Jeremy Padayao1st Male - OC1 - 19-39
21:46:19A01Chevise Conte2nd Male - OC1 - 19-39
31:46:35909Chase VonNordheim3rd Male - OC1 - 19-39
41:47:321036Sean Kaawa1st Male - OC1 - 40-49
51:48:151034Kili Wakana4th Male - OC1 - 19-39
61:49:423Bruce Ayau1st Male - OC1 - 50-59
71:49:521040Randall Perez5th Male - OC1 - 19-39
81:50:3172Jose Lizardi6th Male - OC1 - 19-39
91:50:3953Eddie Hayward2nd Male - OC1 - 40-49
101:50:461024Kama Lee Loy7th Male - OC1 - 19-39
111:51:331009Ian Foo2nd Male - OC1 - 50-59
121:52:31943Tyler Makaiwi8th Male - OC1 - 19-39
131:53:181022Robert Olson3rd Male - OC1 - 40-49
141:54:39239Grant Kojima & Scott Ferry1st Male - OC2 - 50+
151:55:00459Bill Morris1st Male - OC1 - 60+
161:55:241020Nate Kaluhiwa3rd Male - OC1 - 50-59
171:55:298Theron Ogata4th Male - OC1 - 40-49
181:56:151025Kealii Warfield9th Male - OC1 - 19-39
191:56:33941Dolan Takushi10th Male - OC1 - 19-39
201:56:481039Gregory Nacario11h Male - OC1 - 19-39
211:57:5354Joshua Allen12th Male - OC1 - 19-39
221:59:19423Kekoa Spoon1st V1 - Male - Open
231:59:54937Bryson Luta13th Male - OC1 - 19-39
242:00:19497Kristin Old1st Female - OC1 - 19-39
252:02:411026Hanalei Akazawa14th Male - OC1 - 19-39
262:04:041037Melanie Kelekolio1st Female - OC1 - 50-59
272:05:30821JR Ireland5th Male - OC1 - 40-49
282:06:14475Jeff Clemenson2nd Male - OC1 - 60+
292:06:21485Jim Elliott3rd Male - OC1 - 60+
302:06:4590Leilani Olson2nd Female - OC1 - 19-39
312:06:49320Lorin Sellars15th Male - OC1 - 19-39
322:09:24420Trey Green16th Male - OC1 - 19-39
332:11:30950Alec Fireman17th Male - OC1 - 19-39
342:22:39939Kaleo Galabill18th Male - OC1 - 19-39
352:22:4373Alton Oye & Brandie Oye1st Mix - OC2 - 19-49
362:23:29907Steven McKellar6th Male - OC1 - 40-49
372:24:03944Eric Baicy7th Male - OC1 - 40-49
382:26:51956Kenneth Gonzales4th Male - OC1 - 50-59

