By Jane Bockus Special to Hawaii 24/7

Results of the 2018 HIPA Long Course Championships race held Saturday (April 7) from Keokea Park to Kapaa Park, in North Kohala.

Conditions presented a following sea for most of the 14 miles, which made for some good finish times.

After all, canoes had come ashore at Kapaa, lunch was served (catered by Big Island Grill) and medals and awards were presented to all participants.

2018 HIPA Keokea Championships - 16 miles from Keokea to Kapaa OVERALL TIME Boat # NAME(S) DIVISION PLACE 1 1:43:22 955 Jeremy Padayao 1st Male - OC1 - 19-39 2 1:46:19 A01 Chevise Conte 2nd Male - OC1 - 19-39 3 1:46:35 909 Chase VonNordheim 3rd Male - OC1 - 19-39 4 1:47:32 1036 Sean Kaawa 1st Male - OC1 - 40-49 5 1:48:15 1034 Kili Wakana 4th Male - OC1 - 19-39 6 1:49:42 3 Bruce Ayau 1st Male - OC1 - 50-59 7 1:49:52 1040 Randall Perez 5th Male - OC1 - 19-39 8 1:50:31 72 Jose Lizardi 6th Male - OC1 - 19-39 9 1:50:39 53 Eddie Hayward 2nd Male - OC1 - 40-49 10 1:50:46 1024 Kama Lee Loy 7th Male - OC1 - 19-39 11 1:51:33 1009 Ian Foo 2nd Male - OC1 - 50-59 12 1:52:31 943 Tyler Makaiwi 8th Male - OC1 - 19-39 13 1:53:18 1022 Robert Olson 3rd Male - OC1 - 40-49 14 1:54:39 239 Grant Kojima & Scott Ferry 1st Male - OC2 - 50+ 15 1:55:00 459 Bill Morris 1st Male - OC1 - 60+ 16 1:55:24 1020 Nate Kaluhiwa 3rd Male - OC1 - 50-59 17 1:55:29 8 Theron Ogata 4th Male - OC1 - 40-49 18 1:56:15 1025 Kealii Warfield 9th Male - OC1 - 19-39 19 1:56:33 941 Dolan Takushi 10th Male - OC1 - 19-39 20 1:56:48 1039 Gregory Nacario 11h Male - OC1 - 19-39 21 1:57:53 54 Joshua Allen 12th Male - OC1 - 19-39 22 1:59:19 423 Kekoa Spoon 1st V1 - Male - Open 23 1:59:54 937 Bryson Luta 13th Male - OC1 - 19-39 24 2:00:19 497 Kristin Old 1st Female - OC1 - 19-39 25 2:02:41 1026 Hanalei Akazawa 14th Male - OC1 - 19-39 26 2:04:04 1037 Melanie Kelekolio 1st Female - OC1 - 50-59 27 2:05:30 821 JR Ireland 5th Male - OC1 - 40-49 28 2:06:14 475 Jeff Clemenson 2nd Male - OC1 - 60+ 29 2:06:21 485 Jim Elliott 3rd Male - OC1 - 60+ 30 2:06:45 90 Leilani Olson 2nd Female - OC1 - 19-39 31 2:06:49 320 Lorin Sellars 15th Male - OC1 - 19-39 32 2:09:24 420 Trey Green 16th Male - OC1 - 19-39 33 2:11:30 950 Alec Fireman 17th Male - OC1 - 19-39 34 2:22:39 939 Kaleo Galabill 18th Male - OC1 - 19-39 35 2:22:43 73 Alton Oye & Brandie Oye 1st Mix - OC2 - 19-49 36 2:23:29 907 Steven McKellar 6th Male - OC1 - 40-49 37 2:24:03 944 Eric Baicy 7th Male - OC1 - 40-49 38 2:26:51 956 Kenneth Gonzales 4th Male - OC1 - 50-59

