By Jane Bockus Special to Hawaii 24/7
Results of the 2018 HIPA Long Course Championships race held Saturday (April 7) from Keokea Park to Kapaa Park, in North Kohala.
Conditions presented a following sea for most of the 14 miles, which made for some good finish times.
After all, canoes had come ashore at Kapaa, lunch was served (catered by Big Island Grill) and medals and awards were presented to all participants.
|2018 HIPA Keokea Championships - 16 miles from Keokea to Kapaa
|OVERALL
|TIME
|Boat #
|NAME(S)
|DIVISION PLACE
|1
|1:43:22
|955
|Jeremy Padayao
|1st Male - OC1 - 19-39
|2
|1:46:19
|A01
|Chevise Conte
|2nd Male - OC1 - 19-39
|3
|1:46:35
|909
|Chase VonNordheim
|3rd Male - OC1 - 19-39
|4
|1:47:32
|1036
|Sean Kaawa
|1st Male - OC1 - 40-49
|5
|1:48:15
|1034
|Kili Wakana
|4th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|6
|1:49:42
|3
|Bruce Ayau
|1st Male - OC1 - 50-59
|7
|1:49:52
|1040
|Randall Perez
|5th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|8
|1:50:31
|72
|Jose Lizardi
|6th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|9
|1:50:39
|53
|Eddie Hayward
|2nd Male - OC1 - 40-49
|10
|1:50:46
|1024
|Kama Lee Loy
|7th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|11
|1:51:33
|1009
|Ian Foo
|2nd Male - OC1 - 50-59
|12
|1:52:31
|943
|Tyler Makaiwi
|8th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|13
|1:53:18
|1022
|Robert Olson
|3rd Male - OC1 - 40-49
|14
|1:54:39
|239
|Grant Kojima & Scott Ferry
|1st Male - OC2 - 50+
|15
|1:55:00
|459
|Bill Morris
|1st Male - OC1 - 60+
|16
|1:55:24
|1020
|Nate Kaluhiwa
|3rd Male - OC1 - 50-59
|17
|1:55:29
|8
|Theron Ogata
|4th Male - OC1 - 40-49
|18
|1:56:15
|1025
|Kealii Warfield
|9th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|19
|1:56:33
|941
|Dolan Takushi
|10th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|20
|1:56:48
|1039
|Gregory Nacario
|11h Male - OC1 - 19-39
|21
|1:57:53
|54
|Joshua Allen
|12th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|22
|1:59:19
|423
|Kekoa Spoon
|1st V1 - Male - Open
|23
|1:59:54
|937
|Bryson Luta
|13th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|24
|2:00:19
|497
|Kristin Old
|1st Female - OC1 - 19-39
|25
|2:02:41
|1026
|Hanalei Akazawa
|14th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|26
|2:04:04
|1037
|Melanie Kelekolio
|1st Female - OC1 - 50-59
|27
|2:05:30
|821
|JR Ireland
|5th Male - OC1 - 40-49
|28
|2:06:14
|475
|Jeff Clemenson
|2nd Male - OC1 - 60+
|29
|2:06:21
|485
|Jim Elliott
|3rd Male - OC1 - 60+
|30
|2:06:45
|90
|Leilani Olson
|2nd Female - OC1 - 19-39
|31
|2:06:49
|320
|Lorin Sellars
|15th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|32
|2:09:24
|420
|Trey Green
|16th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|33
|2:11:30
|950
|Alec Fireman
|17th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|34
|2:22:39
|939
|Kaleo Galabill
|18th Male - OC1 - 19-39
|35
|2:22:43
|73
|Alton Oye & Brandie Oye
|1st Mix - OC2 - 19-49
|36
|2:23:29
|907
|Steven McKellar
|6th Male - OC1 - 40-49
|37
|2:24:03
|944
|Eric Baicy
|7th Male - OC1 - 40-49
|38
|2:26:51
|956
|Kenneth Gonzales
|4th Male - OC1 - 50-59
