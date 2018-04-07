MEDIA RELEASE

KTA Super Stores today announced the opening of KTA Express Kealakekua, the company’s first new store since the opening of KTA Waikoloa Village in 1990.

“We at KTA are honored to be able to open our newest location on the site of the former Kamigaki Market, which was an iconic family-run business,” said Barry Taniguchi, CEO, and Chairman of KTA Super Stores. “We are happy to expand our presence and be a part of the community.”

KTA Express Kealakekua adds a third KTA location to West Hawaii and offers a more convenient stop for South Kona residents and visitors.

KTA Express Kealakekua at 81-6602 Mamalahoa Hwy. features all the same departments found in KTA Super Stores, including its private-label Mountain Apple Brand and 1916 family of products. The store will also offer AFC Sushi and L&L Mix Plate hot foods. Future services will include a video kiosk; change-converting kiosk; an ATM, and money order services.

Kealakekua-born-and-raised Hoku Kamakau has been named Store Director of the new KTA Express. “I look forward to serving my neighbors, and to introducing visitors who shop with us to the aloha spirit, KTA-style.”

About KTA Express:

Established in the former, family run Kamigaki Market, KTA Express Kealakekua will provide the freshest-possible produce, seafood, meats and more to a long-underserved part of the Kona community. The store sits on property owned by the Kamitaki family, which owns HouseMart, Ben Franklin Crafts, and HouseMart Ace Hardware stores.

Address: 81-6602 Mamalahoa Hwy.

Hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: (808) 323-1916

Store Director: Hoku Kamakau

