Governor Ige releases statement on the death of Sen. Daniel K. Akaka, orders flags to fly at half-staff HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the memory of Sen. Daniel K. Akaka. Flags shall be flown at half-staff immediately, at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, until sunset on the day of Sen. Akaka’s interment. “Our beloved Sen. Akaka lived a life of service and aloha, and each of us in Hawaiʻi has benefited in countless ways. Our state mourns the loss of this man of upright character. While we celebrate his military service and dedication to our nation’s veterans, his advocacy of the Hawaiian language and culture, and his work in Congress to recognize Filipino veterans, he was first and foremost a family man. Dawn and I send our condolences to Auntie Millie and the entire Akaka ʻOhana. A hui hou, Sen. Akaka,” said Gov. Ige.

Statement from Hawaii Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald on the passing of former U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka “On behalf of the Hawaii State Judiciary, I extend our sympathy and aloha to Mrs. Akaka and the Akaka ohana. From teaching in our public schools to representing Hawaii in Congress with distinction for more than 35 years, Senator Akaka was a true public servant who always had the best interests of Hawaii’s people in his heart. He exemplified aloha in everything he did, and treated everyone with kindness, warmth and respect. Although we will miss his warm smile and wise leadership, he will always remind us of the power of a life guided by the aloha spirit.”

Statement by Senate President, Senate Majority Leader on the passing of former U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka “Senator Akaka was a true statesman who exemplified the best qualities of a leader and embodied the spirit of Aloha. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Hawai‘i and we are all better because of him. My deepest condolences to Aunty Millie and the entire Akaka family during this time.” – Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi “As the highest ranking Native Hawaiian in elected office, Senator Akaka embodied the hopes and dreams of the Hawaiian people. His steadfast commitment to Hawai‘i and his many accomplishments has created a firm foundation for Native Hawaiians to move forward. Aloha minamina iā ‘Anakē Millie me ka ‘ohana Akaka. Ke aloha paumākō.” – Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English

Lieutenant Governor Doug Chin offers this statement on the passing of Senator Daniel Akaka “Former U.S. Senator Daniel Akaka epitomized the true meaning of aloha. He treated everyone with genuine kindness, grace and compassion. We deeply mourn his passing and send our heartfelt sympathies to his family. Rest in peace and love, Senator Akaka.”

Democratic Party of Hawai‘i statement on the passing of Senator Daniel Akaka It is with profound sorrow that the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i (DPH) learned today of the passing of former Senator Daniel Akaka. The first native Hawaiian to serve in the Senate, Daniel Akaka was a longtime Party leader and a strong advocate for democratic values, native Hawaiians, and veterans during his political career that started in the House of Representatives in 1976 and ended in the U.S. Senate in 2013. “Senator Akaka was an inspiration to so many in our Party and all levels of government. In Congress, his warmth and generosity earned him respect from members of both sides of the aisle,” said Tim Vandeveer, DPH Party Chairperson. “He embodied the Aloha spirit and always put the people of Hawai‘i first,” Vandeveer stated, adding “We celebrate his life, his dedication to public service, and his commitment to the Democratic Party. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his ohana during this difficult time.” Information regarding memorial services will be shared when made available.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Statement on the Passing of Senator Daniel K. Akaka Honolulu, HI—Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) today released the statement below following the passing of U.S. Senator Daniel K. Akaka: “My heart is heavy today as we remember my dear friend and mentor, Senator Daniel K. Akaka. With a servant’s heart full of aloha, Senator Akaka dedicated his life to serving the people and our nation, in the U.S. Army, as a public school teacher, in the U.S. House of Representatives, and in the U.S. Senate. I am grateful to have worked with and known Senator Akaka over the years, and to have witnessed firsthand how he truly embodied the aloha spirit—treating all with kindness, respect, and love. His legacy of service and aloha will continue to inspire each of us to live aloha every day—serving others, protecting our planet, and fighting for justice, equality, and peace. My heart is with Aunty Millie and the entire Akaka ʻohana. A hui hou and aloha, my friend.”

Statement by House Speaker Scott K. Saiki on the passing of Sen. Daniel Akaka House of Representatives Speaker Scott K. Saiki released the following statement on the passing of Senator Daniel Akaka. “Senator Akaka served Hawaii with dignity, respect and humility. He never lost sight of his values and the need to protect our state and its people. Hawaii has lost an extraordinary statesman.”

Senator Hirono statement on the passing of senator Daniel K. Akaka HONOLULU- Senator Mazie K. Hirono released the following statement on the passing of Senator Daniel K. Akaka: “Senator Daniel Kahikina Akaka embodied the Aloha Spirit. He dedicated his life to serving the people of Hawaii as an educator, and in the U.S. Army, state government, the U.S. House, and the U.S. Senate. In Congress, Senator Akaka’s care, empathy, and collegiality served as an example for us all. It’s an honor to sit at his desk in the Senate chamber, and we continue his work to improve the lives of veterans and the Native Hawaiian community. My thoughts are with Millie and the Akaka ohana in this difficult time. As he so often said, mahalo nui loa, my friend.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



