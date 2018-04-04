MEDIA RELEASE

The Office of Elections determined today, by random drawing, the order the political preferences will appear on the 2018 Primary Election ballot. Hawaii conducts a single party primary where voters must select their political preference and vote for candidates within their selection. The order of political preferences will be as follows:

Constitution Party

Green Party

Democratic Party

Libertarian Party

Nonpartisan Ballot

Republican Party

The Primary Election is on August 11, 2018 and the General Election is on November 6, 2018.

For more information about voting and the 2018 Elections, visit www.elections.hawaii.gov

