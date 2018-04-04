MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i – Kohala Hospital will be receiving much needed renovations following the release of capital improvement project funds that were recently released by Governor David Ige.

The $1 million in general obligation bonds will be used for the design and construction for interior renovations and exterior remodeling of Kohala Hospital, the only critical care facility in rural North Hawai‘i. The appropriation is part of a lump sum funding request by Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation to improve hospitals statewide. Kohala Hospital recently underwent renovations of its emergency department, which increased the efficiency and security of the department and doubled the capacity of the emergency room. Additional monies for the emergency department improvement project were provided by the Kohala Hospital Charitable Foundation.

“The funding to provide Kohala Hospital with a much needed makeover is long overdue,” said Senator Lorraine R. Inouye, who represents the districts of North Hawai‘i Island and supported the funding request in the 2017 Legislative Session. “I’m grateful to my colleagues in the Legislature and the Governor for recognizing the healthcare needs of my constituents and visitors to Hawai‘i Island.”

