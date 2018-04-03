MEDIA RELEASE

April 4, 2018 is Start By Believing Day. Start by Believing is a public awareness campaign designed to end the cycle of silence and change the way we respond to sexual assault. No other crime carries with it so many myths and negative societal attitudes, self-shame and trauma as sexual assault. Start By Believing Day provides an opportunity for communities across the country and the world to unify with one meaningful message for survivors of sexual assault: We hear you and we are here to help you.

Mayor Harry Kim has proclaimed April 4, 2018 to be “Start By Believing Day” in Hawai‘i County.

Prosecutor Mitch Roth, Hawai`i Police Department Chief Paul Ferreira, and their staff have made a personal commitment to Start By Believing and urge individuals across the County of Hawai`i to take the pledge and share a photo of themselves holding the Start By Believing placard with their friends and family. Materials are available at the Hilo and Kona Offices of the Prosecuting Attorney and at several upcoming events during National Crime Victims’ week, April 8-14, 2018.

