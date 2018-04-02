MEDIA RELEASE

AFFECTED AREA: ALL CUSTOMERS IN THE SUNRISE ESTATES SUBDIVISION FROM THE TOP OF KŪKŪAU STREET DOWN TO KAHIKINI STREET (BUT NOT INCLUDING KAHIKINI STREET) AND ALL CONNECTING SIDE STREETS, INCLUDING KILOU PLACE, KIPUNI STREET, KIPUNI PLACE, HO‘OKINA PLACE, MAKANAA STREET, AND PULOKU STREET; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

Water will be temporarily turned off in the above-mentioned area on Thursday, April 5, 2018, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to do waterline connections for the Piihonua-Kukuau Reservoir and Transmission Improvements Project.

Upon the resumption of water service, the waterlines will be flushed and cleaned, during which time you may notice turbid and/or discolored water.

You may also notice trapped air in your plumbing, which will be released as you initially use water.

Affected customers are reminded to take any and all precautions necessary to protect the customers’ property and facilities including, but not limited to, disabling electrical power to pumps and/or any other devices whose normal operation may be dependent on water pressure and/or water supply, and which might be harmed if automatically energized during the water shutoff.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. If more information is needed, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura at 961-8790.

