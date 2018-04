By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue responded to a 3:56 p.m. alarm Monday (April 2) to South Point for a swimmer in distress.

Crews arrive to find a woman in her 30s hanging onto a ladder at the boat mooring area of South Point with minor scrapes to her legs. A firefighter entered the water to provide a rescue buoy and keep her company by calming and reassuring her. Once the fire department Chopper One arrived both were airlifted via Billy Pugh rescue net to the shore.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email