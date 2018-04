By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

The NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory is collecting public weather reports through a free app available for smart phones or mobile devices. The app is called “mPING,” for Meteorological Phenomena Identification Near the Ground.

The apps are available for Android and iOS smartphones.

Read more about it and find links to your App Store here: mping.nssl.noaa.gov

