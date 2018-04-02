MEDIA RELEASE

Friends of the Hilo Public Library Book Sale:

Preview Night For Members: April 18th- 5-6:30 p.m. (Become a member at the door for $10)

April 19 – 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

April 20 – 10 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

April 21 – 9 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 3, 2018

National Poetry Month Kick-off With Ruth Thompson- 5-6 p.m.

Ruth Thompson will kick off National Poetry Writing Month (NaPoWriMo) with a talk on writing poetry and prompts for you to try each week in the month ahead. (You will not be showing your work to anyone, so go for it!) At the end of the month, Ruth will talk about her own practice and read from her new work, answer your questions and offer guidance for continuing your writing.

The author of three books of poetry, Ruth Thompson also teaches “Body Speaking” workshops and runs Saddle Road Press. Ruth’s work has won many national awards, and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and has been published in numerous journals.

Wednesday April 11, 2018

Big Island Kokua Services- 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 14, 2018

Adult Jewelry Class with Alex Middleton- 12 noon-2 p.m.

Learn to make your own jewelry with Alex Middleton. Tools and supplies will be provided, and sign-up is required at the Reference Desk. Limited seating of 10 participants. Recommended for ages 16 and up .

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Go Beyond HI5s with Recycle Hawaii with Marsha Hee – 4-5 p.m.

Recycling and reusing is an educational and fun way to reduce our waste stream while helping to protect and conserve our natural resources. Review what’s acceptable for recycling on our island then play the sort game and receive a handy Zero Waste Checklist! Families welcome for this interactive talk/demo.

Thursday, April 26, 2018

Handweavers Meeting 10 a.m. – 12 noon

Recurring, every Saturday

Chess Club- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Stop by to play chess with a friend. Chess sets are provided by Hilo Public Library.

2nd and 4th Thursdays- April 12 & 26, 2018

Basic Computer Classes- 2-3:30 p.m.

Join us at the library for a hands-on basic computer class. Interested in signing up for email, or creating a document? Need to troubleshoot common computer problems? Sessions are repeated, so please sign up for another session if you need more assistance. Learn how to use a computer more effectively to improve your life in the digital age. Registration required. Limited to 6 students per session. Call the library or visit the Reference Desk to register.

All programs are subject to change. If you require an auxiliary aid or accommodation due to a disability, please contact the library at least 7 days before the program date. We hope to see you soon.

