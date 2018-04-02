By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue and medics answered an 11:39 a.m. alarm for a missing 75-year-old man Monday (April 2) along the shoreline fronting Paradise Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park.

Ground crews searched the shoreline where the man was last seen. The fire department’s Chopper One did an aerial search and found the missing man under a 15-25 foot high cliff overhang. A rescue swimmer was deployed via helicopter and both were airlifted to a nearby medic unit.

The man was treated for a head wound and was transported via ambulance to Hilo Medical Center.

