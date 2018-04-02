By Hawaii 24/7 Staff

Fire/rescue crews answered a 5:31 p.m. alarm to 16-2149 Bamboo Drive in Puna for a structure fire Monday (April 2).

Crews arrived to find a single-story open-air type home with about 40 percent on fire. There was nobody home during the blaze which was under control by 5:50 p.m. and it was declared out at 6:10 p.m.

The fire was contained to the home and did not threaten neighboring properties. There were no injuries reported in the blaze. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

