MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, April 2 – Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.70/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 67.9 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 5.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 12.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 33.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on April 2 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$3.02/g in 2017, $2.59/g in 2016, $3.15/g in 2015, $4.22/g in 2014 and $4.37/g in 2013.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.12/g, up 4.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.08/g.

Anchorage- $3.03/g, up 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.99/g.

Honolulu- $3.34/g, down 0.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.35/g.

“As the Basketball version of March Madness wraps up today, its just getting established at gas pumps across the country. This past week has not only brought higher gas prices, but in addition, the national average finds itself mere days away from rising to the highest level seen in nearly 1,000 days,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The usual suspects are at play, leaving little surprise to the higher prices we’re facing, but that’s little comfort to motorists being hit with gas prices in 17 states that have risen over 15 cents per gallon in the last 30 days alone. Think of the spring surge as a bit of a race- some states will see their price rally early and fast-paced, while others may lag behind- so no matter if prices near you surged or haven’t yet, we’re all going to eventually feel a similar rise amongst all states.”

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

