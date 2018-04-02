MEDIA RELEASE

Big Island police are investigating the discovery of a body found floating in the area of Rainbow Falls in Hilo on Saturday, (March 31).

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department helicopter and rescue personnel located and recovered the body, which was turned over to police.

The body appeared to be that of a male, however, positive identification will be made through fingerprint comparison.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, (April 3), to determine the exact cause of death as well as confirming the identity of the body.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



