UPDATED (2:30 p.m. on 3/31/2018)

By Baron Sekiya | Hawaii 24/7

At 9:31 a.m. Saturday (March 31) a shark attack was reported at Kukio Beach in Kona.

Medics arrived to find a 25-year-old man being treated by bystanders with multiple tourniquets to his right side extremities due to extensive injuries from a suspected shark attack.

The man was airlifted via helicopter to North Hawaii Community Hospital in critical condition.

The man had been stand-up paddleboarding about 100-150 yards offshore when the attack occured.

Beaches in the area one mile north and south of Kukio have been closed for the day. Observations will be made Sunday morning (April 1) to see if the beaches can be re-opened at noon.

MEDIA RELEASE

Civil Defense Shark Attack Message for 11 a.m. Saturday, (March 31). Hawaii Fire Department reports a shark attack occurred at Kukio Beach on the Kona Coast near Hualalai. Public Beach Access in this area is closed and will remain closed today.

